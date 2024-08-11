Falcons lose key rookie Bralen Trice to season-ending injury
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Washington's edge rusher Bralen Trice with the expectation that he would be a key piece for a defense that needs help at the position.
Well, in the most Falcon way possible, they have to rethink the position as Trice's rookie season has ended after he tore his ACL in his first NFL game. This is a massive blow after already losing speedy wide receiver Rondale Moore in training camp and possibly safety DeMarcco Hellams.
Bralen Trice tears ACL in his first game with the Falcons
To say this hurts is an understatement, rookie Bralen Trice was a key part of this defense going into the promising 2024 season. The talented edge rusher needed to provide some pass rush to help out the guys on the inside.
However, Trice went down on a non-contact injury while engaging a blocker. He immediately went to the ground holding his knee—something you never want to see. The combination of non-contact and the knee usually means an ACL tear and that is the unfortunate reality for this team.
As you can see, the Falcons placed Trice, along with DB Harrison Hand, on the IR. They also signed Jakeem Grant and Spencer Brown, while also bringing back quarterback John Paddock.
With Trice out, the Falcons have to get production from Arnold Ebiketie. It was already a huge factor but now it has become exponentially more important.
In addition to all of this, we are waiting to hear an official word on safety DeMarcco Hellams. There is zero reason to have optimism on that front after he was carted off with an air cast on the second defensive snap.
The hits are already coming as the Atlanta Falcons enter a pivotal year. Hopefully, we are getting the injuries out of the way.