Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft
With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.
Falcons trade back into first round, land 32nd pick from Chiefs
The Falcons do what the Ravens did six years ago; trade back into the first round to draft a quarterback who will now have one more year of control.
Drafting a quarterback with pick 32 holds a lot more value than drafting one with pick 33. First-round picks come with a fifth-year option which will give the Falcons more flexibility when deciding if Michael Penix Jr. is the guy for their future. Think about it, if the Ravens hadn't taken Jackson in the first round, would he still be in Baltimore?
Penix would sit for a few years, so this situation would be perfect. Penix can continue to develop and get healthy with the guarantee that he will be the replacement for the veteran quarterback.