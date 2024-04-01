Blogging Dirty
Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft

With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.

By Grayson Freestone

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Stacy Revere/GettyImages
Falcons mock draft: Round 2, Pick 44

Jaden Hicks. Hicks. . Jaden Hicks. 522. . S. Washington St.. 2. player

If you are following along, the Falcons traded away their original second-round pick to trade up for Penix but because of their initial trade down, they hold what was originally the Raiders' second-round pick.

With that second-round pick, the Falcons take a physical safety in Jaden Hicks which completes the safety position for Raheem Morris.

The Falcons have the ball-hawking Jessie Bates and the six-foot-three, 210-pound Hicks who can rotate down into the box to be an extra linebacker. The blend of talent would be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

