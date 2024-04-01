Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft
With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.
Falcons mock draft: Round 3, Picks 74 & 79
Looking for a big interior defensive lineman? Look no further than the six-foot-four, 360-pound T'Vondre Sweat out of Texas—the brother of Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.
Beef is what Sweat brings to this team. He will plug up holes in the middle and bring some size that the team currently lacks in the middle of their new 3-4 defense.
The Falcons go back to the trenches for a third time. Xavier Thomas was a five-star recruit out of high school but never realized his potential due to variety of injuries during his six-year career at Clemson.
This pick would be similar to the selection of Zach Harrison last year. Thomas' best years could be in front of him.