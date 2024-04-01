Falcons make two first-round trades in this 7-round mock draft
With under a month to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, here is a mock draft that includes the Atlanta Falcons moving down and up in the first round.
Falcons mock draft: Round 6, Pick 187
Just like with cornerback, in an ideal world, the Falcons address wide receiver earlier in the draft. Even after all the additions in free agency and trade market, the team could still use more talent for Kirk Cousins.
Late-round picks are usually players who have the physical traits to develop into quality players in the pros. Casey Washington brings size at six-foot-two with good quickness. His top-end speed isn't elite by any means but, if used properly, he will be a sixth-round steal.
With some smart maneuvering in the first round and the upside of later-round players, this would be a perfect draft for the Atlanta Falcons.