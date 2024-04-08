Falcons move all around the board in this 7-round 2024 mock draft
The Falcons make moves in the first two rounds to land two big positions of need for their offense and defense.
We are just over two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft. This is a time when you hear all sorts of "rumors" surrounding the big event—some are true, some aren't.
For the Atlanta Falcons, we think we have a pretty good idea of the direction they are going. After filling their offense in free agency, they will look to add youth and talent to their defense. That is the direction they go in this mock draft.
Falcons trade back with the Jacksonville Jaguars to pick 17
The Atlanta Falcons need to add another starting cornerback to pair with former Clemson Tiger A.J. Terrell, so they double down on Clemson players and bring in Nate Wiggins after trading down with the Jaguars.
If Wiggins was a bit bigger, he would be a top-ten pick. He is just incredible when you watch him on the field. He can be a lockdown cornerback in the NFL if he is put in the right position like he is here.