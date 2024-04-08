Falcons move all around the board in this 7-round 2024 mock draft
The Falcons make moves in the first two rounds to land two big positions of need for their offense and defense.
Falcons make three third-round picks
With two different trades, the Falcons now own two of Jacksonville's third-round picks. The first comes from the Calvin Ridley trade and the second comes from the mocked first-round trade.
The first of those picks is used on a hopeful future franchise quarterback in Spencer Rattler from South Carolina. The highly-touted passer did not have the college career he hoped but maybe he can figure things out in the NFL.
Xavier Thomas is being slept on due to many injuries in college. The former five-star recruit is an explosive and talented edge rusher who would be a steal in the third round for the Falcons. He has the potential to be a star in the NFL if he can refine himself.
Tight end isn't a need for the Falcons but here they go with a player who has all the tools you want and could develop into a great player. He would be a great extra piece for this offense moving forward.