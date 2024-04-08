Falcons move all around the board in this 7-round 2024 mock draft
The Falcons make moves in the first two rounds to land two big positions of need for their offense and defense.
Falcons make final three picks in rounds five and six
Just like tight end, running back is not a need for the Falcons, but they cannot help but take the best player available.
Will Shipley is a ferocious running back who can do a little bit of everything. He can return kicks, be a creative open-field runner, and can do a lot of great things as a receiver. Shipley would give Zac Robinson another Swiss army knife.
The Atlanta Falcons take a flier on a quick interior defensive lineman. He is undersized but you could say the same about Grady Jarrett and things have gone well for him. Marcus Harris would be a depth piece who can sit behind some great players for a couple of years.
While this team has Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, they need to add a developmental piece behind them. Julian Pearl is a massive offensive tackle prospect who has everything you want from a raw prospect.