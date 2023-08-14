Falcons move on from yet another Thomas Dimitroff draft bust
Yet another former Thomas Dimitroff draft bust, LB Mykal Walker, has been waived by the Atlanta Falcons
Thomas Dimitroff brought some success to the Atlanta Falcons and some of the best players in franchise history. However, he also had a lot of bad draft picks. His tenure in Atlanta had run its course by the time he was fired in 2021.
Another draft pick can officially be listed in the 'bust' column of Dimitroff's long tenure as general manager after the Falcons officially moved on from fourth-round pick, Mykal Walker
Atlanta Falcons waive 2020 former fourth-round pick Mykal Walker
The Atlanta Falcons were able to pick up an elite defender in the 2020 NFL Draft when they took A.J. Terrell in the first round. They followed that up by taking Marlon Davidson, Matt Hennessy, Mykal Walker, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Sterling Hofrichter.
Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and punter Sterling Hofrichter did next to nothing for the Falcons while Matt Hennessy has had a strange tenure and Jaylinn Hawkins has been a good player.
Meanwhile, Mykal Walker had a good rookie season as a rotational player but has taken a significant step backward every year since. Following a shaky performance in his first preseason game of his fourth season, Walker will be looking for a new team.
The writing was on the wall for Walker after being benched last year and looking lost playing against depth players on Friday. He was supposed to be a top linebacker last year and he ended up seeing his snap counts decrease as the season went on.
To take his place on the roster, the Falcons have signed linebacker Frank Ginda.
This means that just nine players are left from Thomas Dimitroff's team. That is seriously shocking considering we are entering the third year of the Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith era.
The Falcons will now be relying on Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss, and others in 2023.