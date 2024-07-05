Falcons OC Robinson PFF's top candidate to have "Slowik-type" impact
The entire NFL was stunned by the success of the Houston Texans last year. C.J. Stroud gained the most notoriety but new offensive coordinator and playcaller Bobby Slowik deserved just as much attention. His excellence nearly landed him a head coaching job this offseason.
Slowik was the poster child for what offensively-challenged teams were looking for this offseason. One of those teams was the Atlanta Falcons, who, according to Pro Football Focus, found their guy.
The football analysis company singled out the first-year OC Zac Robinson as the top candidate to be this year's Bobby Slowik. If things play out that way then the rest of the NFL should be terrified.
Falcons first-year OC Zac Robinson the next Bobby Slowik?
If there is one thing to get excited about with the Atlanta Falcons this year, it is their offensive talent. As has been so well documented, they added Kirk Cousins to complete an offensive unit that includes top-ten talents in Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson, to go with guys like Tyler Allgeier, Darnell Mooney, and Rondale Moore.
Zac Robinson now holds the keys to this talented unit. Everyone in the city of Atlanta is hoping he will have immediate success, which would differ from the one-year installment period it took for Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2015
PFF thinks the transition will go as smoothly as possible in year one. He was listed first in an article titled "8 coordinators who could make headlines during the 2024 NFL season."
"If any coach is most likely to have a Slowik-type of transcendent first season as an offensive coordinator, it’s Robinson.- Bradley Locker, PFF
Like many other later names on this list, Robinson was overshadowed by the people in front of him, namely offensive savant Sean McVay. But Robinson wore several hats in Los Angeles, jumping from assistant quarterbacks coach to assistant wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator in only four seasons.
Robinson’s work in developing fifth-round revelation Puka Nacua was unbelievable, and even the coach’s efforts in helping Matthew Stafford return to stardom after a neck injury were impressive."
Not only would we hope that his first season would go similarly to Bobby Slowik's, but we would hope his first offseason would go similarly.
The one thing that caused concern when hiring a defensive-minded head coach is the instability it creates at offensive coordinator. This league is predicated on offense, giving teams with offensive geniuses at head coach an advantage.
If Robinson's offense comes out firing on all cylinders, teams with head coaching vacancies next offseason will be calling.
Anyway, the point is that Zac Robinson has all the makings of the next elite offensive playcaller. When you combine him with the talent on this roster, it creates a force that could shake the league in 2024. Let's hope it goes that way.