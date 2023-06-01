Falcons one of few teams set to play top four rookie QBs
We are coming off of one of the most-riveting NFL Drafts in a long time. There were so many storylines but none were bigger than the stock of the top four quarterbacks—Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. Young, Stroud, and Richardson ended up going first, second, and third overall while Will Levis fell to the second round.
Coincidentally, the four teams that drafted those four players—Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Titans—are all on the Atlanta Falcons schedule, meaning the Falcons are one of four teams who will play each of those rookie quarterbacks.
While opponent winning percentage is usually the stat that is used when figuring strength of schedule, we should start using each team's number of highly drafted quarterbacks faced to figure strength of schedule. Either one would tell you that the Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule in 2023.
Assuming each one is the starting quarterback, the Falcons will play first-overall pick Bryce Young in weeks 1 and 15, second-overall pick C.J. Stroud in week 5, third-overall pick Anthony Richardson in week 16, and 33rd-overall pick Will Levis in week 8.
The Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the four teams who will play those four rookie quarterbacks.
Now obviously, this doesn't mean they will actually be defending each of those young QBs. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will certainly start while Anthony Richardson is a strong candidate to be the Colts' starter. Will Levis is a different story, he will have to beat out Ryan Tannehill for the starting job which could be difficult as a rookie.
Playing against so many young quarterbacks is a good thing for the Falcons who now have a defense with some veteran experience. The Falcons have to win at least three of those games if they want to break their playoff drought—bonus points if two are against the division-rival Panthers.