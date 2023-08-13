Falcons preseason game 1: The great, the good, the bad, and no ugly
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their preseason schedule with a great showing against the Miami Dolphins that resulted in a 19-3 win
The good for the Atlanta Falcons
Good: Xavier Malone
Starting off with an underrated performance, Xavier Malone had a pretty good game. While he only had two catches, he put up 50 yards and had an impressive catch where he took a hard hit while he was in the air. He easily led the team in receiving yards and could find himself with a roster spot if he continues taking advantage.
Good: Logan Woodside
As disappointing as it was not to see Desmond Ridder play, Logan Woodside was pretty good. He was accurate and did what he needed to do in Arthur Smith's offense. He even threw a dime deep down the sideline that was dropped.
Good: Godwin Igwebuike
While I was focused on Carlos Washington Jr. going into the game, Godwin Igwebuike was the star at running back. He had a nice burst through the hole for the touchdown and just looked explosive overall.
Good: Zach Harrison
While Zach Harrison started off with a rough missed tackle, he certainly recovered as he looked like the strongest player out there. He looked like a monster on his tackle for loss.
Good: Mike Jones Jr.
I've been on this guy since he signed as an undrafted free agent. Mike Jones Jr. can do a little of everything. Ryan Nielsen used him at off-ball linebacker, outside linebacker, and he even rushed from the inside. He was credited with only .5 sack but really it should have been two sacks. He could develop into a weapon for the Falcons.
Good: Handful of other defenders
There were many other defenders who made plays for the Falcons. LaCale London, Albert Huggins, Nate Landman, Lukas Denis, and Clifford Chattman are some others who stuck out.