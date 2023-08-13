Falcons preseason game 1: The great, the good, the bad, and no ugly
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their preseason schedule with a great showing against the Miami Dolphins that resulted in a 19-3 win
The bad for the Atlanta Falcons
Bad: Darren Hall
Darren Hall wasn't awful but he didn't make plays against the backups to the backups. With so many other cornerbacks shining, Darren Hall's roster spot is in serious jeopardy after a season that saw him play a lot.
Bad: Younghoe Koo
Going 1 for 3 on PATs is never a good look but if he was ever going to do this, it is best that it happens in week one of preseason. He has time to tweak some things and he should be fine in the end. It isn't quite time to be worried about Koo but if he has a similar performance next Friday then things might start heating up.
The ugly for the Atlanta Falcons
Ugly: No one, literally no one
There really isn't anyone you can pick on. No one got consistently beat out on the field and that is a great sign.