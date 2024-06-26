3 reasons why Michael Penix Jr. could play in 2024 (and 2 he won't)
- A worst-case scenario
- A best-case scenario
- The more realistic outcome
By Ryan Heckman
Health is the no. 1 reason keeping Penix on the bench
Above all else, Penix will not play in 2024 if Cousins is healthy. There is a very small likelihood that Cousins has such a bad season that it forces the rookie into action. So long as Cousins is healthy, the Falcons are his team for the foreseeable future. There should be no other reason why Penix plays a good chunk, in 2024, aside from Cousins going down to injury.
If all goes according to plan, Penix likely won't see the field much in 2024
When the Falcons signed Cousins to that massive contract, they did it for one reason and one reason only: a Super Bowl title. Should Cousins be everything this team hoped for this coming season, then we're probably going to see big years out of Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and quite possibly Bijan Robinson as well.
That all equates to big numbers for Cousins and a comfortable season on the bench for the rookie. But, that's not a bad thing. Penix has time in front of him, at this point, regardless of whether people like to poke fun at just how much time that might be. What's best for the Falcons in 2024 is for Penix to stay on the bench and Cousins to lead this team to glory.