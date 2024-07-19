Falcons reveal when they will wear red helmet, throwbacks in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons will wear their red helmet and black throwback jersey in 2024. The best look in the NFL will be displayed a few times during a highly anticipated season.
The Falcons announced that the throwback helmet and jersey combo will make its return for three games in 2024. This is to every fan's delight because nothing looks better than the red helmets with the old Falcons logo.
Falcons to wear throwbacks in weeks 4, 5, & 16
You won't have to wait long to see some red helmets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons will be running out of the tunnel donning them in week four as they hope to take down a division rival.
The Falcons will play their week four game on September 29th against the New Orleans Saints. They will then wear the same uniform and helmet combo the following week when they host another NFC South opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The uniforms will then be retired for the season in week 16 when the Falcons host the New York Giants three days before Christmas.
The question is, if the Falcons host a playoff game this season, will they wear them a fourth time? NFL teams are allowed to wear their throwbacks once per postseason and there would be no better way to introduce the playoffs back to Atlanta than wearing the best combo in the league.
Winning the three games while in these uniforms will be critical to having a chance at wearing them a fourth time. The NFC South figures to come down to the Falcons, Bucs, and Saints so they must win these home games.