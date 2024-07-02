Falcons should attempt to take advantage of dysfunction in New England
By Nick Halden
Since Tom Brady left New England the team has consistently been dysfunctional. Whether it is alternating quarterbacks, jettisoning Cam Newton, losing key pieces, or moving away from a legendary coach to say the Patriots have been in flux is generous.
Atlanta Falcons fans are in no position to throw stones, but perhaps the team could benefit from the Patriots' struggles. Pass rusher Matthew Judon was in trade rumors early on this offseason before things appeared to have settled with the franchise.
Judon managed only 4.0 sacks last season but had a combined 28.0 sacks the two seasons before. The veteran pass rusher is nearing the end of his prime and doesn't fit with New England's young timeline. After drafting Drake Maye and moving on from arguably the best coach in league history, the team is in a rebuilding phase.
Judon doesn't fit New England's timeline and would be a win-now move for the Falcons
The idea that Judon could be on the move has resurfaced a bit in part due to the pass rusher being a part of a three-team trade suggestion. While the move is entertaining on its face, the likelihood of such a deal being worked is slim to none.
Atlanta's path to acquiring Judon is in a straight-up trade with the Patriots and being willing to give up a pick or two. Judon is in the final year of his deal and is likely to be a trade deadline piece if not moved before the start of the season.
If the Falcons can find a way to land the pass rusher before the season begins it goes a long way in offsetting the offseason criticism. A large part of the problem with their selection of Michael Penix Jr. was the fact they were yet again ignoring the pass rush.
Trading for Judon completely changes the perspective on this. You have Judon and Arnold Ebiketie as your starting edge rushers. This pushes Carter into a depth role alongside rookie Bralen Trice. It is still a shaky unit but a potentially capable one.
Judon's presence on Atlanta's defense completely changes what they could be and this team's ceiling. What is holding them back is when it matters most there is no reason to believe they can get to the opposing quarterback consistently.
Trading for the veteran pass rusher changes this perspective and gives you a reason to believe Atlanta's defense can take a step forward. It is a move Atlanta should be considering and attempting to make as the summer continues.