Falcons should trade for this former Georgia Bulldog, Clemson Tiger
The Atlanta Falcons are caught in a tough situation at the cornerback position. They have A.J. Terrell, the unquestioned leader of the group, and Clark Phillips III who everyone has high hopes for. In the slot, they have a couple of nice options with Mike Hughes and Dee Alford. If Phillips holds up on the outside, the secondary will be perfectly fine.
However, one injury and we are in big trouble. Raheem Morris would have to ask Antonio Hamilton or Kevin King to be a starter; not the best options.
There aren't many options on the free agent market (especially options ones not in trouble with the law) so looking to the trade market is the best option to reinforce the depth at cornerback.
There happens to be a familiar face to many who could be on the trading block for the reasonable price of a late-round pick.
Raheem Morris should trade for his former starting corner in L.A.
New Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spent a few years as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have had success starting lesser-known players on the boundary (minus Jalen Ramsey).
This offseason L.A. addressed the position and, in turn, pushed Derion Kendrick down the depth chart.
Free agent additions Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White will start for them on the boundary. Behind them, they have Quentin Lake and Cobie Durant. Things can change but Kendrick is predicted to be fifth on the depth chart.
The Rams should be willing to move on from the former Clemson Tiger and Georgia Bulldog for a reasonable price.
The Falcons have plenty of coaches who know Kendrick already. He has experience as a starter which is something this team needs. Keep an eye on Terry Fontenot pulling off this trade within the next month or so.