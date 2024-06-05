Falcons shouldn't hesitate to add former Dolphins star this summer
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta Falcons make another move in free agency this summer, there are two positions of concern. The obvious is adding a veteran edge rusher to help Atlanta's youngest and weakest position group. Adding a third-round rookie and running it back with Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie is unlikely to get the job done.
After this obvious concern, you look at the Atlanta secondary and who will line up with A.J. Terrell. If the season started today, some combination of Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips, and Dee Alford would be the answer. Adding a proven veteran at corner should be an expected move for Terry Fontenot and this front office.
Xavien Howard is the best option left in free agency and could still prove to be a productive starter in the right situation. You have bargain options as well in Eli Apple and Marcus Peters who could prove to be contributing players on this depth chart.
If signed this summer, Howard would come in as a day-one starter with Alford, Hughes, and Phillips competing for the third corner role. Atlanta needs to give their defense a better chance to support Kirk Cousins and what could be a top-ten offense in the 2024 season.
After losing Calais Campbell and Jeff Okudah the Falcons should be looking to replace them this summer. Whether it is by signing Howard and another veteran piece or looking to the trade market additions need to be made.
There is also the possibility that the Falcons sit back and wait for preseason cuts to look for surprise contributors at either position. This approach could be the cheapest but won't give the Falcons time to bring in veterans and work them into the defense.
Signing Xavien Howard is the clearest and most possible fix Atlanta has left at the corner position and something the team should be exploring during the summer.