Falcons sign more offensive help following Kirk Cousins signing
Moments after finding their franchise quarterback on the open market, the Atlanta Falcons have found their backup tight end.
Kirk Cousins' name has made the headlines of 2024's free agency, and for good reason, but the Atlanta Falcons are nowhere close to being done making deals.
After agreeing to a deal with their new quarterback, the Falcons have agreed to a deal with their new backup to Kyle Pitts with the signing of a former San Francisco 49er.
Former UGA TE Charlie Woerner agrees to deal with the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have added another former UGA tight end to their roster. Charlie Woerner, formerly of the 49ers, has agreed to a three-year deal with the hometown Falcons and will pair reunite with his former UGA teammate, John FitzPatrick.
Woerner isn't the most exciting signing but the Falcons needed to fill a vacancy left by recently-released Jonnu Smith.
Woerner isn't going to light up the stat sheet but instead be a blocking tight end for Zac Robinson. Through his first four seasons in the NFL, Woerner only has 11 catches for 120 yards and zero touchdowns.
Robinson is going to rely heavily on Kyle Pitts in the passing game. The team will run a lot of '11 personnel' so a great number-two tight end is not a necessity. This signing is a bit surprising, all things considered.
According to his agent, Alexander Essex, the Falcons got a steal for his client as Woerner chose to go back home and sign with the Falcons over better offers from other teams.
The roles in the tight end room are now set. We aren't going to see 'Kyle Pitts the blocker' anymore, thankfully. This signing should make fans excited just for that reason.