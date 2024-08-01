Falcons sign superstar Canadian quarterback, among other moves
Terry Fontenot has been known to never be content with the state of the roster. Whether big or small, he is always making moves to help bolster the Atlanta Falcons.
The most recent move he made was signing a quarterback who was one of the best in Canadian football history. He was an outstanding player in college and the professionals but is continuing his fight to make a mark in the NFL.
Falcons sign former CFL superstar QB Nathan Rourke
Nathan Rourke started his excellence on the football field with the Ohio Bobcats. He was the recipient of the first two Jon Cornish trophies, handed to the best Canadian football player in the NCAA.
The Ontario-born quarterback started his professional career by playing with the BC Lions of the Canadien Football League. Despite dealing with injuries his first two seasons, he was honored as the 'CFL Most Outstanding Canadien' in 2022.
From there, he received a lot of interest in the NFL as he worked out with 12 teams before signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, he has spent time with the Patriots and Giants before joining the Atlanta Falcons.
And as with every addition, comes a subtraction; UDFA QB John Paddock was released to make room for Rourke.
The Falcons also released WR Daylen Baldwin to make room for the UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions' tight end, Jordan Thomas.
Both Rourke and Thomas will be long shots to make the roster. The quarterback will have fight for a spot on either the practice squad or as the third quarterback on the depth chart if the team decides to keep three. Thomas has to contend with the three tight ends who sit behind Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner.