Falcons star running backs to compete in ACL tournament
Cornhole continues to become more and more popular. There have been many cornhole competitions and championships each year but this week's event will be fascinating for every Atlanta Falcons fan.
Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson will be competing in an American Cornhole League tournament on Saturday night that will be aired on ESPN2.
Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson to represent the Falcons in ACL tournament
While it may not be as riveting as football, you can watch two offensive stars for the Falcons play a sport on Saturday. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson will look to win Saturday's tournament which also includes other NFL players. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET.
While many are mistaking ACL for 'Anterior Cruciate Ligament,' it stands for 'American Cornhole League.' So no, we aren't in crisis mode, both running backs are still healthy.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how it goes down during the weekend. Maybe Allgeier and Robinson are not only stars on the football field but also the cornhole (field?).
Each participating NFL player will be paired with an ACL pro. Here is the list:
- Falcons Bijan Robinson w/ Ryan Smith
- Falcons Tyler Allgeier w/ Jordan Power
- Giants Cor'Dale Flott w/ Terry Mathis
- Giants Jason Pinnock w/ Ethan Walker
- Bears Braxton Jones w/ Daymon Dennis
- Bears Tyrique Stevenson w/ Nico Mireles
- Packers AJ Dillon w/ Samantha Finley
- Packers Carrington Valentine w/ Quinn Reeves
It will all take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While there are events all weekend on CBS Sports Network and ESPN+, Allgeier and Robinson will be featured on Saturday on ESPN2.