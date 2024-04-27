Falcons Super Bowl odds make shocking movement after Michael Penix Jr. pick
The Atlanta Falcons selected a quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If you're like me, you're still trying to process it.
If you're trying to find silver linings, reasons to be happy, or anything else that will help ease the shock of the selection, then let me tell you about one promising sign I've found. For one reason or another, the Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl have improved since it was announced they'd be selecting the Washington quarterback with their first-round pick.
Falcons Super Bowl odds
Some sportsbooks across America have shortened the Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl. For example, at DraftKings Sportsbook, their odds have improved from +2400 to +2200 since the start of the NFL Draft.
If you translate +2200 odds to implied probability, the Falcons have a 4.35% chance of winning Super Bowl 59.
Now, the question is, why does drafting Penix Jr. improve their chances of lifting the Lombardi Trophy next season? Beats me. They just signed Kirk Cousins to a massive contract and they missed the opportunity to either give him another weapon on offense or to plug a hole on the defensive side of the football.
Still, oddsmakers and sports bettors seem to have even more confidence in the Falcons heading into the 2024 season, so let's not act like our world is falling apart. We should still be excited about the Dirty Bird's chances in the upcoming campaign.
