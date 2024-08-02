Falcons surprising everyone with new defensive starter in training camp
We have all wondered what the Atlanta Falcons would do on the edge of the defensive line. They don't have a proven player who can be counted on for ten-plus sacks in 2024. Instead, they have some young talent that is looking to prove they can be the future of the defense.
However, it appears we have been overlooking one player in particular who was signed in free agency. James Smith-Williams comes over after spending four, rather unproductive, seasons in Washington.
The six-foot-four, 260-pound player has been starting off the edge during training camp. It appears he is due to lead his position and is primed for a breakout season.
James Smith-Williams is the surprise starter in Falcons training camp
Not much was thought about James Smith-Williams when he was signed back in early April. His seven sacks across four seasons and 55 games is nothing to write home about but the Atlanta Falcons might have found a diamond in the rough with the 2020 seventh-round pick.
What immediately sticks out with JSW is his size. His tall, 260-plus pound frame is something that no one else at the position has, minus Lorenzo Carter. Raheem Morris sent the six-foot-four, 310-pound Michael Hoecht on 85% of the Rams' defensive snaps last year. He wants guys who can hold their ground in the run game.
In all reality, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Smith-Williams has been starting. Morris has proven that he doesn't care where you were drafted or where you come from, he wants the best players out on the field. He showed that in L.A. last year.
The new Falcon talked to the media about his "no-brainer" decision in coming to Atlanta. The coaches defined his role early and have delivered on it. He also talked about his "tweener" body that can drop into coverage or rush the passer.
Everything we are hearing about this new starter has been positive. If he turns into a solid player for this team, then the likes of Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie can focus on being pass-rush specialists. All of a sudden, the position doesn't seem like the disaster it was before camp.