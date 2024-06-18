Falcons to induct Matt Ryan and Arthur Blank into Ring of Honor
Two of the most deserving people the Atlanta Falcons have ever had will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor this season.
Quarterback Matt Ryan and owner Arthur Blank will become the 13th and 14th members of the Ring of Honor. Both will have their own special celebrations during the halftime of two of their early primetime games this upcoming season.
Matt Ryan making the Ring of Honor was not a matter of if but when. He is widely regarded as the best player in franchise history and that is certainly reflected in the fact that he will already be inducted into the Ring of Honor months after his retirement. It has often taken players several years but that is not the case for the third-overall pick in 2008, and rightfully so.
The surprising announcement was the addition of owner Arthur Blank into the club; not because he is undeserving but because you don't often consider active owners as candidates to make their team's Hall of Fame.
Arthur Blank's ceremony will come first during a week three game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The whole country will be tuning in with it being a Sunday Night Football game.
Ryan, on the other hand, will have his ceremony in week five during a Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While each of these ceremonies has been special, this one will be extra special because of the impact that Matt Ryan made on the team on and off the field.
These two events add to what will already be an exciting season for the Atlanta Falcons.