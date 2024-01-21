Falcons: Top 10 OC candidates if Bill Belichick is hired
The five most likely offensive coordinators to be hired if the Atlanta Falcons hire Bill Belichick
6. Mick Lombardi - Ex-Raiders OC
Mick Lombardi spent some time as an assistant quarterback coach and wide receiver coach for the Patriots and eventually found himself in Las Vegas as the Raiders offensive coordinator under Josh McDaniels.
Things did not end well for Lombardi or McDaniels in L.V. but it feels like there were a lot of factors behind the scenes to their downfall. If Belichick trusts him, Lombardi could be the next offensive coordinator.
5. Chad O'Shea - Browns WR coach & passing game coordinator
Chad O'Shea was Belichick's wide receivers coach for ten seasons in New England. He left the Patriots in 2019 to follow Brian Flores to the Dolphins as their offensive coordinator where he didn't even last a full season before getting fired.
Obviously, that is a huge red flag but he has been doing a great job coaching a Browns' offense, which has overachieved.