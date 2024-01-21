Falcons: Top 10 OC candidates if Bill Belichick is hired
The five most likely offensive coordinators to be hired if the Atlanta Falcons hire Bill Belichick
4. Shane Waldron - Seahawks OC
Shane Waldron's position as the Seahawks offensive coordinator is in jeopardy after Pete Carroll was demoted—or whatever happened to him.
The Saints requested to interview Waldron for their opening so the Falcons could give the middle finger to their rival by bringing in Waldron who spent time as a coach under Belichick in 2008 and 2009.
3. Bo Hardegree - Raiders interim OC
Bo Hardegree was an offensive assistant for the Patriots for a year before becoming the quarterbacks coach of the Raiders. When Mick Lombardi was fired, Bo Hardegree became the interim offensive coordinator of the Raiders under Antonio Pierce.
The Raiders announced recently that Pierce will be their permanent head coach but they will not be retaining their interim offensive coordinator.
If you remember, Hardegree helped lead the Raiders to a 63-point performance with Aidan O'Connell at QB. That should intrigue anyone.