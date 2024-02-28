Falcons trade up for QB of the future in latest NFL Mock Draft
Could this actually happen?
The Atlanta Falcons know that the Desmond Ridder era is over. Unfortunately for them, they own the seventh pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the top three quarterbacks are projected to be long gown by then.
Well, in Garrett Podell of CBS Sports' mock draft, the Falcons solve that problem by swapping spots with the New England Patriots to move up to the third pick in the draft. With that pick, they select Jayden Daniels of LSU.
"The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner enters the pros with 55 games of experience as a starter (29 at Arizona State, 26 at LSU), and he parlayed that experience into becoming the only player in FBS history with 12,000-plus career passing yards and 3,000-plus career rushing yards. He also became the only FBS player since the turn of the 21st century to average over 300 passing yards per game and 75 or more rushing yards per game in a season this past year. The Falcons desperately need a quarterback to maximize their top-10 pick investments in tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. They pay a high price to get the passer they desire."- Garrett Podell
Podell doesn't list what it takes for the Falcons to swap spots with the Patriots but we all know that it wouldn't be cheap. They'd likely give up next year's first-round pick and would throw in some Day 2 picks in there as well. But if the Falcons feel like Daniels is worth it, then they should go all in for sure.
Daniels started his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU in 2022. The eventual Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four picks while rushing for over 1,100 yards and 10 scores with his legs.
The Falcons are one of the few teams that people say "are a quarterback away" from contending so if Daniels is the guy who can get them over that hump to win the division and make the playoffs, the Falcons should definitely try to work their way up to nab him. The Patriots also need a quarterback though, so who's to say they'd be down to make this deal?
Other quarterback options for the Falcons would have to be acquired either in free agency or via trade. Justin Fields has been a common name brought up due to his connections to Georgia, Kirk Cousins is going to be a free agent as is Baker Mayfield and eventually Russell Wilson as well. If the Falcons trade for or sign any of these guys, trading up for a signal-caller suddenly won't be an option.
It's going to be an interesting offseason, folks.