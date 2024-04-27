Falcons trade up, take Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro in 2nd Round of NFL Draft
The Falcons addressed the elephant in the room on day 2, with a high ceiling prospect out of the same school as our current Falcons legend, Grady Jarrett.
By Eric Wells
The Falcons came back on day two, after making headlines with the selection of Michael Penix Thursday night. Terry Fontenot and company traded up, giving up the 43rd overall pick, and a 3rd rounder, to get Ruke Orhorhoro, DT out of Clemson.
An explosive interior pass rusher, Orhorhoro will come in looking to contribute early as a rotational player with Onyemata and Grady Jarrett. A super senior, Ruke made his biggest impact for Clemson in 2023, where he had 25 tackles, 8 TFLs, and 5 sacks. He also earned third-team All-ACC honors for his contributions.
Orhororho will be more of a developmental project for the Falcons' defensive line, but with Jimmy Lake, Grady, and David Onyemata, he has the situation around him to be successful. After ranking dead last in the NFL last year in pass rush win rate (30.9%), there was no question this position would need to be addressed. Ruke has quick, accurate hands working inside, and a big, athletic frame for a DT. He received the highest athleticism score among DTs in the combine, with a blazing 4.89 40-yard dash. With his athleticism, Ruke has the strength to battle inside and in the run game. While raw, Orhororho has the potential to be a big-time starter for the Falcons, in the same mold as Grady Jarrett.
There was rumor after the end of the first round, that the Falcons wanted to jump back into the first round to select UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu. The Colts stood pat and selected, altering the plans for the Falcons. The backup plan worked out in their favor, giving the Falcons the ability to move up and get their guy earlier than they expected. We’ll get only one more 3rd round selection, and these could continue to assist the defense.