Falcons Training Camp Day 2 Roundup
By Eric Wells
After a wet, “jog through” day to get things rolling on Thursday, the Falcons ramped up Training camp Friday with some full-speed work in helmets only.
New additions Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney showed rapport; with Mooney catching 5 of Cousins’ 16 passes during the 11 on 11 period. Cousins went 15 for 16 during the 11 on 11 period, and showed off some mobility. He scrambled for a 10-yard gain, which is modest, but good to see him working hard on his mobility after Achilles surgery in the offseason. Head Coach Raheem Morris originally reported that Taylor Heinicke and Michael Penix would split the second team reps, Penix took all those reps today. The Washington product went 7 for 12 in the 11 vs 11 period, making some highlight throws in his time.
Interestingly on defense, Mike Hughes and Richie Grant remained the starters at CB and SS, respectively. After strong seasons from Clark Phillips and DeMarco Hellams to the end of 2023, Morris seems to have earned their roles this season. Hughes struggled to get into the rotation last year at CB, being more of a special teams player behind Jeff Okudah. As a former first-round pick, you'd love to see that talent flash, and this camp provides a great opportunity for that.
Richie Grant has been a mainstay in the Falcons secondary since he was selected in the 2nd round of the 2021 Draft. There have been ups and downs but he will also look to keep his spot away from DeMarco Hellams, who became a fan favorite late in 2023.
Two rookies got time with the first team, those being Bralen Trice and Ruke Orhorhoro. Trice saw time at edge rusher with Arnold Ebiketie. Both being drafted within the top 3 rounds, this isn't shocking news, but we can hope as fans that they continue to develop as we get closer to the season. The area in which both of these players were being deployed is where the Falcons need the largest improvement. David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett are phenomenal players, but they're on the wrong side of 30. Instant impacts from Trice and Orhorhoro would mean a massive jump for the Falcons team in total.