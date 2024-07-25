Falcons training camp news: Kirk Cousins' debut, surprising defensive starters
The Atlanta Falcons are back on the football field preparing for an exciting season.
Training camp is critical for this team specifically. They have a new coaching staff and playcallers and a new quarterback. Installing new plays while also trying to sharpen your on-field ability is not an easy task, but they have to do it.
The first two days of camp have brought some interesting news already, especially with the starters on defense and Kirk Cousins' potential debut.
Falcons open with surprising starters on defense
The Falcons, for the most part, have a great secondary that has the potential to be dominant. However, two spots they have some question marks are the number twos at safety and corner.
Last year, the Falcons' two defensive stars, A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates, had a revolving door next to them. Richie Grant and Jeff Okudah opened up the season as the starters before getting replaced by rookies DeMarcco Hellams and Clark Phillips.
The team did not address either position this offseason, so we thought Hellams and Phillips would continue starting, but that is not the case, at least so far.
I don't know how many of us are ready to watch Richie Grant again. Hopefully, another offseason and the new scheme will turn him into the player we know he can be.
The defensive line also had two shocking starters. Ta'Quon Graham and the free-agent signing James Smith-Williams were starting. This doesn't mean much because the Falcons are bringing Grady Jarrett back slowly while veteran David Onyemata will get veteran treatment.
Kirk Cousins expect to debut in the regular season
Falcons fans likely won't see Kirk Cousins appear in a game until it really counts. While Raheem Morris wasn't willing to divulge a decision on his quarterback availability during the preseason, Cousins gave a straight answer.
Those who want to see Michael Penix Jr. should be happy to hear this. He will still have to split reps with Taylor Heinicke and John Paddock but Cousins' absence should give him an extra drive or two in each game.
Last year, the Falcons were blasted for not playing starting quarterback Desmond Ridder much in the preseason. However, this is a much different situation with a quarterback who has played for over a decade in the league. He will be ready come week one against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Falcons had a full roster to start training camp
Health is always a nice thing to have and the Atlanta Falcons have it as they open up what will be a physical season.
Everything is downhill from here. You may start with a healthy team but you sure won't end with one. We shall see if this 2024 team is better equipped to sustain an injury here and there.