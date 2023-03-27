Falcons' Twitter reacts to Eagles' Marcus Mariota "on target" tweet
Marcus Mariota was one of the least accurate quarterbacks in the NFL last season. He routinely skipped passes or overthrew the Atlanta Falcons' receiver. It ultimately resulted in his benching following Atlanta's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Desmond Ridder took his spot and Mariota basically said "peace out" to his team. This offseason he was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles who then tweeted about Mariota being an accurate QB.
Falcons' Twitter has hilarious replies to Eagles' tweet about Marcus Mariota
We all know that social media teams are not going to criticize their own team's moves, that would be a conflict of interest, but seeing the Philadelphia Eagles tweet about Marcus Mariota being an accurate quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons last year is, well, interesting.
Many of us have a different perspective on the former second-overall pick, which is apparent in the replies. You would think there would be a way to be positive while also avoiding his lack of accuracy, instead of taking it head-on.
It's funny that 50% of those highlights were runs, not passes.
Now queue the funny replies:
You cannot deny this stat, Marcus Mariota put Kyle Pitts and Drake London—two of the biggest targets the league has—on a list of the highest percentage of off-target passes their way. Pitts is six-foot-six while Drake London is six-foot-five, if you were offered $1 million to throw an on-target pass, wouldn't you pick one of those two to throw to?
Translation: I don't want to put Mariota in a crucial situation.
Oh, and then the funniest tweet of all:
Whatever, sometimes one man's trash is another man's treasure. Or, more likely, one man's trash is another man's trash.
There is good news for the Eagles, they have an MVP-caliber quarterback who will need to try his best to stay on the field for all 17 games, plus the playoffs. The Eagles may want to reevaluate running Hurts a million times during the year.
Anyways, I don't think any of us are too sad about Mariota joining a new team.