Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on defense

If the Atlanta Falcons had a crystal ball and could make every perfect decision, here is what their lineup on defense and special teams would look like

By Grayson Freestone

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers / Joe Sargent/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons' perfect decision lineup: Defensive line

DT: Grady Jarrett
DT: David Onyemata

DE: Calais Campbell

Just like the offensive tackles, we are starting off with a boring lineup, kind of. In terms of seeing changes within this lineup, it is boring; in terms of seeing them on the field, it is anything but boring.

Grady Jarrett finally has help and you can tell how excited he is. His smile is bigger than we have seen in a while and he is going to have the best year of his career—bookmark it.

David Onyemata and Calais Campbell are the help for Grady. Both have had excellent careers and are hopeful that they will be able to kickstart this young team.

