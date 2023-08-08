Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on defense
If the Atlanta Falcons had a crystal ball and could make every perfect decision, here is what their lineup on defense and special teams would look like
Atlanta Falcons' perfect decision lineup: Off-ball linebackers
LB: Fred Warner (via 2018 draft, pick 58 - later re-signed)
LB: T.J. Edwards (via 2023 free agency)
- Pick 58 used on Isaiah Oliver
- Edwards signed w/ Bears
Fred Warner would be an excellent player for the Atlanta Falcons defense right now. Think about what Demario Davis did for Ryan Nielsen in New Orleans, Warner is an even better and more dynamic player.
If you looked at the offensive side of the ball then you clearly know where the money was spent. Much like how Terry Fontenot has done this offseason, the money was invested in the defense.
T.J. Edwards signed a modest contract with the Bears this offseason despite being one of the best linebackers in the NFL for the Eagles last season. Having Edwards would also be nice.