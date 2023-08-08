Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on defense
If the Atlanta Falcons had a crystal ball and could make every perfect decision, here is what their lineup on defense and special teams would look like
Atlanta Falcons' perfect decision lineup: Safeties
FS: Jessie Bates
SS: Talanoa Hufanga (via 2021 draft, pick 114)
- Pick 114 used on Ta'Quon Graham
Jessie Bates is going to be an exciting player to watch for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. He has established himself as one of the best safeties in the league and now he will be the leader of a young secondary.
Shall I be a broken record by saying that Ta'Quon Graham was a good pick for the Falcons in 2021, Hufanga just fits onto this roster better.
Hufanga has proven to be a great player for the 49ers. He is a player who can set the tone on defense. Pairing Hufanga with Bates would be perfect.