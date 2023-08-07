Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on offense
This is what the Atlanta Falcons starting lineup on offense could have looked like if they had made every correct decision through the years
The perfect decision lineup for the Atlanta Falcons offense
What makes football so much fun? All of the wrong decisions which are made. There is a volatility to this game that is unmatched; with so many decisions having to be made during the offseason and during the season, things could go any which way.
Think about it, would it really be that much fun if you knew that Bijan Robinson, Matt Bergeron, Zach Harrison, Clark Phillips III, DeMarcco Hellams, and Jovaughn Gwyn and every future draft pick by the Falcons were all going to be first-ballot Hall of Famers?
On a bigger scale, would it be that fun if you knew that the Falcons would make every correct decision?
These things might be great for a couple of years but you would get tired of it at some time. After all, draft busts are what make draft hits so great. Same with free agents who turn out to be busts.
But let's say that the Atlanta Falcons did make the perfect decisions over the past number of years (or close to the perfect decisions), what would their roster look like?
I have gone through and put found what this lineup would look like if the Falcons made all the right decisions. Here we are starting with the offensive side of the ball.