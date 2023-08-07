Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on offense

This is what the Atlanta Falcons starting lineup on offense could have looked like if they had made every correct decision through the years

By Grayson Freestone

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles / Focus On Sport/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 7
Next

Atlanta Falcons' perfect decision lineup: Offensive tackles

LT: Jake Matthews

RT: Kaleb McGary

Boring......

We are not off to a hot start but these two were correct decisions. The reason for that is there wasn't a great option that the Atlanta Falcons could have realistically picked up in the past. I had a set of rules to make this lineup realistic, at least real in the sense of not spending a ridiculous amount of money and not magically generating draft picks.

Jake Matthews is a consistently consistent player while Kaleb McGary is a great fit for Arthur Smith's offense. Neither of them breaks the bank and inserting them back into the lineup opened up options elsewhere.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News