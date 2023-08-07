Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on offense
This is what the Atlanta Falcons starting lineup on offense could have looked like if they had made every correct decision through the years
Atlanta Falcons' perfect decision lineup: Wide receivers
WR1: Drake London
WR2: Calvin Ridley (never traded)
WR3: Amon-Ra St. Brown (via 2021 draft, pick 108)
- Pick 108 used on Darren Hall
Drake London feels like the perfect young receiver to build an offense around, so it was essential to not change the Atlanta Falcons' eighth-overall pick in 2022.
As for Calvin Ridley, this scenario has him signing an extension with the Falcons instead of being traded on his fifth-year option. Extending would likely lower his cap hit while keeping him in Atlanta for the long haul.
Finding value in recent drafts was a huge part of this roster since it allows for the big bucks to be spent elsewhere. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the definition of value as he was a steal by the Lions. This also means that the former USC receiver would reunite with the other USC receiver, Drake London. That makes for good chemistry.