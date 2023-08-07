Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on offense
This is what the Atlanta Falcons starting lineup on offense could have looked like if they had made every correct decision through the years
Atlanta Falcons' perfect decision lineup: Running back and fullback
RB1: Bijan Robinson
RB2: Tyler Allgeier
FB: Michael Burton (via 2023 free agency)
- Burton signed w/ Broncos
The Atlanta Falcons have the best running back unit in the NFL—there is simply no need to change it. It is especially good since both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are on their rookie deals.
We know for sure that Allgeier can play in this league. He is coming off of a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, even though he didn't start most games.
Bijan Robinson should be an electric player. We will have to wait to make sure but there is no reason to believe that he won't become a top-three running back.
Michael Burton has spent time with a lot of different teams but he was really solid for the Chiefs recently.