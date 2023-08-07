Falcons: The ultimate 'what could have been' lineup on offense
This is what the Atlanta Falcons starting lineup on offense could have looked like if they had made every correct decision through the years
Atlanta Falcons' perfect decision lineup: Quarterback
QB: Jalen Hurts (via 2020 draft, pick 47)
- Pick 47 used on Marlon Davidson
This one stings; the Atlanta Falcons used the 47th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on a player who played just 19 games for them while Jalen Hurts, who just took his team to a Super Bowl, was sitting right there.
Obviously, the Falcons still had Matt Ryan and it likely would have caused Hurts to sit on the bench for a couple of seasons but even then, it would have worked out perfectly. Hurts was not great with the Eagles in 2021, struggling with his accuracy, before exploding onto the scene in 2022.
Jalen Hurts would be a great fit for Arthur Smith's scheme. He is one of the best running quarterbacks in the league and he knows how to get the ball up to big playmakers down the field, two things Smith wants his quarterback to do.
This offense would gash every single defense it would go against, that much is for sure.