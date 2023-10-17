Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 7
Everything you need to know to bet on the Week 7 NFC South showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sole possession of first place in the NFC South is on the line in Week 7 when the Atlanta Falcons head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers.
This will be the second time Desmond Ridder will have faced the Buccaneers after leading the Falcons to a 30-17 win against them in final week of the regular season last year.
Check out this week's episode of the "Road to 272 Bets" to find out my best bet for all 13 NFL Week 7 games.
If you want to bet on the Falcons to get the job done this week, you should absolutely sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up using the link below will be given $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager!
Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds, spread, and total
Falcons vs. Buccaneers betting trends
- Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Falcons' last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Falcons' last five road games
- Falcons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
- Buccaneers are 5-14-1 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Buccaneers' last six games
- The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between the Falcons and Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Injury Report
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- The Falcons have no players on their current injury report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report
- Baker Mayfield - QB - Questionable
- Anthony Nelson - LB - Questionable
Falcons vs. Buccaneers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 3-3
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Record: 3-2
Falcons vs. Buccaneers key players to watch
Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder: The Falcons in the midst of trying to figure out if Desmond Ridder can be the quarterback of the future for this team, and everyone's opinion changes on a weekly basis. After last week's performance where he threw three interceptions, it's safe to say he's in the dog house.. With the Falcons in the hunt for the NFC South, he needs to improve in a hurry for they may just turn to Taylor Heinicke.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rachaad White: Baker Mayfield can't do it all by himself. For the Buccaneers to have success this season, they need to find a way to get their run game going. They're currently dead last in the NFL in yards per carry, averaging just 3.0 yards per rush. Rachaad White is their best option at the moment, so his production is going to pivotal for the Bucs offense moving forward.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction and pick
Falcons fans have started to push the panic button on the season, but I'm here to tell you to relax a little bit. We always viewed the Falcons as a borderline playoff team this year, and that's exactly where they sit with a 3-3 record. With any young team, there are going to be ups and downs as the season progresses.
Luckily, their defense has been a near top 10 unit all season and that's going to save them against a one-dimensional Buccaneers' offense. They have the tools to shut down Baker Mayfield and company, and Tampa Bay certainly isn't going to run the ball with much success either.
Overall, the Falcons have been the much better team this season from a metrics standpoint. They currently rank 12th in the league in Net Yards per Play (+0.3), while the Bucs come in at 23rd (-0.3).
At the very least, this game should come down to the wire so go ahead and bet on the Falcons getting 2.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!