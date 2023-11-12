Falcons vs. Cardinals best NFL prop bets for Week 10
By Reed Wallach
The Falcons are in desperate need of a win as the team heads to Arizona to face the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals may get its franchise quarterback Kyler Murray back for this one, but is it running into a sleeping giant in the Atlanta offense that may be opened up after a brutal loss to the Vikings last week? I'm targeting both Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts in the player prop market in Week 10.
Best Prop Bets for Falcons vs. Cardinals in Week 10
- Bijan Robinson OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards
- Kyle Pitts OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards
- Kyler Murray UNDER 28.5 Rushing Yards
Bijan Robinson OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards
It seems that after another heart breaking loss, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith may finally let the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft loose. Robinson has rushed 11 times in each of the last two games for 51 yards and 62 yards, respectively, a sign that his usage is already on the rise.
With a similar workload or even a slight uptick more, the Falcons running back should get over this total against a Cardinals defense that is 24th in EPA/Rush and 29th in success rate allowed on the ground.
Kyle Pitts OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards
Pitts' has been more invovled this season, and it was no different with Taylor Heinicke making his first start last week. The tight end hauled in four catches on five targets for 56 yards and I expect him to clear his receiving yards prop yet again, something he has done in six of eight games this season.
The Cardinals defense has struggled to stop any passing game this season, 29th in EPA/Dropback, so I'm happy to key in on the emerging tight end to clear this pedestrian mark.
Kyler Murray UNDER 28.5 Rushing Yards
Murray has grown to become one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, but there's some expected rust with him making his first start on Sunday. I expect the Cardinals to have a vanilla game plan for the offense with its starting quarterback returning, but I also am counting on the Falcons to do a better job containing the quarterback after letting Josh Dobbs rip off chunk plays with his legs last week.
Overall, the Falcons rush defense is the best in the NFL this season, tops in EPA/Rush, and the unit should have a far better scheme against mobile quarterbacks after the loss last week.
