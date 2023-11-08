Falcons vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 10
Things are not going well in Atlanta after last week's loss to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings. Thankfully, the Falcons now get to play arguably the worst team in the NFL this week in the Arizona Cardinals and then get their BYE week to hopefully figure out their issues.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this NFC showdown.
Falcons vs. Cardinals odds, spread, and total
Falcons vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Falcons are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 11-4 in the Falcons' last 15 games
- Falcons are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 road games
- Falcons are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games against NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Cardinals are 2-16 straight up in their last 18 home games
- Cardinals are 8-1 straight up in their last nine home games vs. Falcons
Falcons vs. Cardinals injury reports
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- Drake London - WR - Questionable
- Mack Hollins - WR - Questionable
- DeMarcco Hellams - S - Questionable
- Keith Smith - FB - Questionable
- Grady Jarrett - DE - IR
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Emari Demercado - RB - Questionable
- Michael Wilson - WR - Questionable
- Kyler Murray - QB - Questionable
- Bobby Price - CB - IR
- James Conner - RB - IR-R
Falcons vs. Cardinals how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 4:05 pm EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 4-5
- Arizona Cardinals Record: 1-8
Falcons vs. Cardinals key players to watch
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: It's time for Arthur Smith to stop using Bijan Robinson as a decoy. He's the No. 8 overall pick and is averaging an extremely good 5.0 yards per carry, which is 1.8 more yards per carry than Tyler Allgeier, who inexplicably has more carries than Robinson this year.
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: It's been announced that Kyler Murray will be making his first start of the season after injuring his knee late in the 2022 season. Will he be able to return to the level of play he was able to play at in his first two season? We'll find out on Sunday.
Falcons vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
OK, come on now. Have the Falcons looked bad at times? Yes. Is Arthur Smith inexplicably obsessed with giving Jonnu Smith the ball at all costs? Yes. Do they have anyone who can play the position of quarterback at a competent level? No.
But, with all of that being said, the sportsbooks are going to set them as a pick'em against a Cardinals team that's seemingly trying to do everything they can to lose? Come on now.
Kyler Murray is going to play, but we've seen what happens when quarterbacks re-join their teams halfway through a season. It can be ugly. It's tough to go from the couch to playing at the NFL level, especially for a player like Murray who has been outed as someone who doesn't watch film.
At the end of the day, the Falcons are still ninth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.3. They aren't a terrible team, they've just mismanaged key moments resulting in losing winnable games. I refuse to think the Cardinals can beat them.
