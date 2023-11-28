Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds, spread, injuries, betting tips for NFL Week 13
A full betting preview for NFL Week 13 action between the Falcons and Jets.
The Atlanta Falcons have taken over the top spot in the NFC South and now have a chance to build on their lead as they're set as favorites against the New York Jets and the Saints are set as significant underdogs to the Detroit Lions.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this interconference game set to take place at MetLife Stadium.
Falcons vs. Jets odds, spread, and total
Falcons vs. Jets betting trends
- Falcons are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 12-5 in the Falcons' last 17 games
- Falcons are 1-10 straight up in their last 11 road games
- Falcons are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
- Falcons are 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13 games vs. AFC East opponents
- Jets are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the Jets' last six games
- Jets are 0-9 straight up in their last nine games vs. NFC South opponents
Falcons vs. Jets injury reports
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- Mack Hollins - WR - Questionable
New York Jets injury report
- Aaron Rodgers - QB - IR
- Sam Eguavoen - LB - Questionable
- Michael Carter - CB - Questionable
- Mekhi Becton - OT - Questionable
Falcons vs. Jets how to watch
- Date: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 5-6
- New York Jets Record: 4-7
Falcons vs. Jets key players to watch
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: Arthur Smith finally woke up and started handing the ball to Bijan Robinson early and often last week. Maybe it was a big brain move for him to keep him rested the first two thirds of the season and now he's about to thrive in the final few weeks of the season. They ran the ball 66.13% of the time against the Saints, so if that gameplan stays consistent, Robinson is going to be the key player again in Week 13.
New York Jets
Breece Hall: The Jets quarterback is awful, their offensive line is atrocious, and their wide receivers are uninspired. That leaves their running back, Breece Hall, as the only legitimate weapon on this offense. If he can't get going, they're doomed.
Falcons vs. Jets prediction and pick
The Jets offense causes me physical pain to watch. They're dead last in both EPA per play and success rate and it doesn't matter who is at quarterback for them, they're going to stink out loud.
Obviously, their defense has the ability to be elite, but with their season looking all but over, we could see something similar to what we saw with the Broncos last year. They had a top-three defense in the NFL but the team imploded due to their incompetent offense and their defense threw in the towel, falling off the face of the earth in the final third of the season.
When it comes to the Falcons, they have the potential to be a good legitimately solid team. They're 12th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.1, but ill-timed turnovers have cost them. If Desmond Ridder can just hang on to the ball, their defense is good enough to keep them in games.
I did like what I saw from the Falcons game plan last week in their win against the Saints. They Ran the ball on 66.13% of plays, which is a huge increase from their season average of 48.55%. Bijan Robinson also ran the ball 16 times for 91 yards, averaging 5.69 yards per carry. Promising stuff.
I'll lay the short spread on the Falcons on the road.
