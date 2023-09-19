Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 3
A full betting preview for NFL Week 3 action between the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.
The Atlanta Falcons are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2017.
Their defense looks much improved, Bijan Robinson is electric, and Desmond Ridder has shown poise through the first two weeks. The vibes couldn't be higher in Atlanta heading into their toughest test of the season against the Detroit Lions.
If you want my best bets for all 16 NFL Week 3 games, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
If you're going to start betting on the Falcons, you should do it at PointsBet. For a limited time, new users will get up to $1,000 in second chance bets! Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
Now, let's dive into a full betting preview for this weekend's game.
Falcons vs. Lions odds, spread, and total
Falcons vs. Lions betting trends
- Falcons are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Falcons' last eight games
- Falcons are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Lions
- Falcons are 0-6 straight up in their last six road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Falcons are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games against the NFC North
- Lions are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games
- Lions are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games
- Lions are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games against NFC South opponents
Falcons vs. Lions injury reports
Falcons injury report
- Jeff Okudah - CB - Questionable
- Troy Andersen - LB - Questionable
Lions injury report
- CJ Gardner-Johnson - S - Questionable
- Emmanuel Moseley - CB - Questionable
- Taylor Decker - OT - Questionable
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai - G - Questionable
- David Montgomery - RB - Questionable
- James Houston - LB - Questionable
- Antoine Green - WR - Questionable
- Amon-Ra St. Browns - WR - Questionable
Falcons vs. Lions how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
- Game Time: 1:00p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 2-0
- Detroit Lions Record: 1-1
Falcons vs. Lions key players to watch
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: It's only a two game sample size, but Bijan Robinson has lived up to expectations thus far. The Texas product is averaging a blistering 6.2 yards per carry through the first two games. He's also hauled in more receptions than anyone else on the team, racking up 10 catches for 75 yards. He's the guy to watch in every single game for the Falcons this season.
Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs: With David Montgomery questionable, Jahmyr Gibbs may be the guy the Lions will rely on in Week 3 action. He's had a solid start to his rookie campaign, averaging 4.2 yards per carry while adding on nine receptions for 57 yards. If Montgomery is out, keep an eye on Gibbs.
Falcons vs. Lions prediction and pick
The Falcons might just be a good football team. Watch out.
The most impressive part about this team has been the improvements they've made on defense. Through the first two weeks, they're third in the NFL in opponent yards per play. Only the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys have allowed fewer yards per play than the Dirty Birds.
The Lions are dealing with a plethora of injuries this week. Even if a few of those names can't go on Sunday, they're going to be in trouble. Their secondary has already struggled this season, and with CJ Gardner-Johnson sidelined, they're going to be in trouble.
The Falcons are getting a field goal worth of points, so I'll gladly back Atlanta as a road underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!