Falcons vs. Panthers best NFL prop bets for Week 15
By Reed Wallach
The Falcons lost control of the NFC South, but can help its cause by beating up on the worst team in the NFL on Sunday in the Carolina Panthers.
While our betting expert Iain MacMillian has his best bet on the side of this game in his 'Road to 272' this article is going to focus on the emerging star in Drake London and first round pick Bijan Robinson. Further, we have a way to bet against Bryce Young, who has struggled a ton as a rookie.
Best prop bets for Falcons vs. Packers in Week 15
- Drake London OVER 46.5 receiving yards
- Bijan Robinson OVER 62.5 rushing yards
- Bryce Young to throw interception
Drake London OVER 46.5 receiving yards
While his production is volatile week-to-week, London presents the clear top target in the Falcons passing game, evident in his 10-catch, 172-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week.
This number is underselling London's production, he has gone over this in seven of 11 games that he has played in this season. While the Panthers are league average in terms of EPA/Dropback, the Falcons are starting to trust Desmond Ridder to push the ball down the field more and it's benefitted London quite a bit.
Stick with the hot hand London.
Bijan Robinson OVER 62.5 rushing yards
Similar to London, Arthur Smith is starting to finally prioritize his first round prospects and get his talented players the ball like Robinson. After being surprisingly limited against the Buccaneers back on October 22nd, Robinson has at least 10 carries in six straight games.
The Panthers are dead last in EPA/Rush this season, and Robinson should factor into the game plan again in hopes of extending the road favorite Falcons' lead. With his volume staying steady, expect Robinson to put up a big number on the lowly Panthers.
Bryce Young to throw interception
Young has nine interceptions on the season including two in his first start against the Falcons back in Week 1.
The No. 1 pick has been loose with the ball all year and has been sacked more than any other quarterback in the NFL this season amidst a poor rookie season. I'm going to bank on the Falcons getting some turnover regression in this one, the team only has five interceptions outside of the Week 1 meeting.
We have a much cheaper price than Young's typical line to throw a pick, so I'll grab it with the Falcons defense set to make plays against a patchwork Panthers offense.
