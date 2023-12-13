Falcons vs. Panthers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 15
The Atlanta Falcons were oh-so close to having a firm grasp on the NFC South, but instead they allowed Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to march down the field for a game-winning touchdown drive.
Now, they have their backs up against the wall in a tight three-team race for the divisional crown. They head to Carolina to face the Panthers in Week 15 in what is an absolute must-win if they want to stay in the hunt.
Falcons vs. Panthers odds, spread, and total
Falcons vs. Panthers betting trends
- Falcons are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 13-6 in the Falcons' last 19 games
- Falcons are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games vs. Panthers
- Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the panthers' last seven games
- The Panthers are 0-9 straight up in their last nine games vs. NFC opponents
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams.
Falcons vs. Panthers injury reports
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- Jeff Okudah - CB - Questionable
- David Onyemata - DT - Questionable
- Nate Landman - LB - Questionable
- Kaleb McGary - OT - Questionable
- Drew Dalman - C - Questionable
Carolina Panthers injury report
- DeShawn Williams - DT - Questionable
- Hayden Hurst - TE - Questionable
- Ian Thomas - TE - Questionable
- Justin McCray - G - Questionable
Falcons vs. Panthers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 6-7
- Carolina Panthers Record: 1-12
Falcons vs. Panthers key players to watch
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: The Falcons rookie running back is averaging a solid 4.7 yards per carry this season and now he'll get a chance to thrive in a matchup against arguably the worst run defense in the NFL in the Panthers. The more success the Falcons can have on the ground, the better. They run into trouble once they rely on Desmond Ridder to throw the ball.
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: The No. 1 overall pick has had an abysmal year. A strong finish to his season would go a long way in giving himself a confidence boost heading into year No. 2. If we don't see any level of flash from in these final four games, he could be on a short leash in 2024.
Falcons vs. Panthers prediction and pick
Let's just start with the obvious, the Falcons are the better team.
Atlanta enters the game ranking 12th in Net Yards per Play this season at +0.1 and seventh in Net Yards per Play over their last three games (+0.4). The Panthers are 31st for season-long numbers at -1 and 28th over their last three games at -1. It's clear the Falcons are, at the very least, much better at moving the ball down the field and preventing their opponents from doing so.
Then we can talk about the stylistic advantage the Falcons have. They've run the ball on 48.02% of plays this season and 51.79% of plays over their last three games. Now, they get to face the worst run defense in the NFL. The Panthers are dead last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate.
The Falcons will be able to run the ball all game and should have no issue shutting down the Panthers' decrepit offense which has scored just 15.2 points per game this season.
I'll lay the field goal with the Dirty Birds.
