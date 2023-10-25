Falcons vs. Titans prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 8
A full betting preview for the Falcons' Week 8 game against the Titans
The Atlanta Falcons find themselves in sole possession of first place in the NFC South after their Week 7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now they'll head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in an interconference showdown.
I might be getting a bit over my skis here, but I'm starting to think this Falcons team is actually one of the better teams in the NFC. I'll break down why in this article after I give you everything you need to know to bet on the game.
Falcons vs. Titans odds, spread and total
Falcons vs. Titans betting trends
- Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Falcons' last five games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Falcons' last seven road games
- Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the Titans' last 10 games
- The UNDER is 13-3 in the Titans' last 16 home games
- The Titans area 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in October
Falcons vs. Titans injury reports
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- Bijan Robinson - RB - Questionable
Tennessee Titans injury report
- Luke Gifford - LB - Questionable
- Elijah Molden - CB - Questionable
- Teair Tart - DT - Questionable
- Ryan Tannehill - QB - Questionable
- Chris Moore - WR - Questionable
Falcons vs. Titans how to watch
- Date: Sunday, October 29
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 4-3
- Tennessee Titans: 2-4
Falcons vs. Titans key players to watch
Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder: The Falcons young quarterback is going to be the guy to watch on a weekly basis for the Falcons. He's had an up and down 2023 season, but when he's on, the Falcons offense clicks and looks unstoppable. With the Titans' stout run defense, they'll need Ridder's arm to be locked in on Sunday.
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis: Reports out of Tennessee are that Ryan Tannehill won't be able to go this week, so they'll be using a two-QB system with Will Levis serving as the primary guy. This will be the first NFL action we'll see from Levis, so it'll be interesting to see how he performs.
Falcons vs. Titans prediction and pick
The Titans' love to run the football, we all know that by now. Almost 40% of their offensive yards gained comes through running the football, the sixth highest rate in the NFL.
Now, they have to face a Falcons defense that has shut down the run all season. They're 10th in opponent yards per carry, sixth in opponent rush success rate, and first in opponent rush EPA. If they can keep up that level of play and shut down the Titans running game, they're going to have to try to win the game on the arms of their backup quarterbacks.
That's not ideal for Titans' fans but great news for us Falcons bettors.
Also, the Falcons might just be one of the better teams in the NFC. Heading into Week 8 action, they're 11th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.3 and sixth in that stat over their alst three games at +1.0.
Let's ride with the Dirty Birds on Sunday.
