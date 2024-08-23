Falcons who will lock down their roster spot in final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for their final preseason game of 2024. They will finally be at home as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While preseason games might not be the most entertaining time for fans, it is an important time for many players around the league. This is the final opportunity for many players to prove they are worthy of a roster spot.
Teams have until Tuesday, August 29th to trim their team down to 53 players. Tonight's game will help these players land one of the few remaining roster spots.
1. Chris Blair, WR
Chris Blair has arguably been the best player for the Falcons during the preseason. Following a fumble on his first catch, he has proven he deserves a depth spot on this team.
What has been surprising about the 2020 undrafted free agent has been his explosiveness. When he turns upfield, he goes 0-100 in the blink of an eye. He showed that on his deep catch in week one and his first catch of week two.
Not only will he secure a spot on this roster but he may also prove that he can get some reps during the regular season.