Falcons: Will Bijan Robinson break Tyler Allgeier's rushing record?
The season after Tyler Allgeier set the Atlanta Falcons' rookie rushing record, Bijan Robinson could find himself atop the leaderboard
For 43 years, running back William Andrews held the record for the most rushing yards as a rookie in Atlanta Falcons history. In 2022, fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier found himself breaking Andrews' record by 12 yards.
Here we are less than one year later with another running back who could easily break Allgeier's record. The question is: Is Bijan Robinson on-pace to break the record? We will answer that here.
Is Bijan Robinson going to break the Falcons' rookie rushing record?
It didn't take long for Bijan Robinson to find his footing in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons' eighth-overall pick was able to break the 100-yard mark in just his second game as a pro. While he did go through a slump in the middle of the season, it appears like the talented runner is back to being the leader of the offense.
Bijan goes into Sunday's game against the Jets with two straight games of 90+ rushing yards. He has also gone over 100 yards twice during the season (W2 vs. GB, W4 vs. JAX). Bijan appears to be getting more and more comfortable each week and his best days are still ahead of him.
If you remember, Allgeier took a little to get going in his rookie year. He was inactive in week one and Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the league's leading rushers up until he was injured. But after that, Allgeier took over.
Allgeier broke William Andrews' rookie rushing record in week 18 with 1,035 yards. We are going into week 13 in 2023 and Bijan currently has 703 yards. Do the math and he is 333 yards from breaking the record.
Six games remain which means he needs to average 55.5 yards per game. I would say it is more likely than not that he will be the new record holder.
For reference, Allgeier had 552 yards through his first 12 games. Bijan is well on pace to knock Allgeier out of the top spot.
The Falcons remaining opponents rank as following in yards per carry allowed:
- Jets: 20th
- Buccaneers: 8th
- Panthers: 19th
- Colts: 15th
- Bears: 1st
- Saints: 26th
It's funny how a record that stood for 43 years has a great chance of being broken twice in two years. Bijan Robinson is well on his way to being the new record holder and I have a feeling this is just the beginning of the word 'record' being tied to Bijan's name.