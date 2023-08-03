Falcons: You will not believe what Mack Hollins does after wins...
Just days after saying that he doesn't like people who eat with utensils, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver just said something even more strange...
Mack Hollins is weird...
Mack Hollins has been keeping everyone on the edge of their seats with some of the things he does and says. The new Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has now added another quote that should land on the "never been said before" board.
Falcons WR Mack Hollins says he drinks peanut M&M water after wins
Mack Hollins showed up to his first training camp with the Atlanta Falcons without shoes. He was shown walking right across the scorching hot Georgia asphalt in bare feet. If you didn't know that he was interesting before, then you quickly found out.
It didn't take him long to make an impression on the media by saying the following:
"I don’t like soft people. I don’t even like people who eat with utensils. Eat with your hands, that’s what they’re there for."- Mack Hollins
I mean if we are being perfectly honest, he is right. However, I really don't think there is anything wrong with using utensils. After all, there is a reason that everyone except Mack uses them.
Many people thought that was a funny and weird quote by him, but that does not even compare to what he recently said.
Am I the only one who suddenly feels sick? That is freaking disgusting.
Nevertheless, it is great to have him on the team because he makes every day interesting. What will he say next? No one, and I mean no one, has any idea; I don't even think Hollins has any idea. Like how do you come up with the idea of marinating M&Ms in water and drinking it? Much less deciding to only do it after wins.
All I can say is that I hope Mack Hollins is drinking a lot of peanut M&M water in 2023—add that to the things that haven't and will never be said ever again.